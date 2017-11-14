Industry Summit on Leisure Travel Opportunities and New EU Package Travel Directive

The inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit will take place on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, from 2.00pm to 5.30pm. The cost to attend is €75 plus VAT and all attendees can register here: https://advantagepco.eventsair.com/travel-industry-summit/irish/Site/Register

The Industry Summit will be officially opened by Brian Hayes MEP and will focus on two key issues: the three leisure travel sectors that are generating increased bookings for travel agents – ocean and river cruising, long-haul holidays, and adventure holidays – as well as the new EU Package Travel Directive and its pending Irish legislation.

Speakers will include Veronica Manfredi, Head of Unit E2 ‘Consumer and Marketing Law’, European Commission, and David Hodnett, Commission for Aviation Regulation, on the forthcoming EU Package Travel Directive; Cormac Meehan, ITAA President, will address the challenges of Brexit; and Andy Harman, Director UK & Ireland, Cruise Lines International Association, will highlight the continuing growth in the cruise market.

SESSION ONE: Leisure Travel Opportunities

Speakers:

Andy Harman, CLIA: The Continued Growth in Cruising

Deirdre Sweeny, Sunway: Operating as a Multi-Destination Boutique Operator

Brian Young, G Adventures: Adventure Travel Grows in Popularity

John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours: The Booming Market to China

Andrew McCarroll, AIB Merchant Services: Is Your IT System Credit Card Compliant?

Q&A with Speakers Panel

COFFEE BREAK

SESSION TWO: New EU Package Travel Directive

Speakers:

Veronica Manfredi, Unit E2, European Commission: The Package Travel Directive 2018

David Hodnett, Commission for Aviation Regulation: Options Arising in the Transposition of the Directive (2015/2302/EU)

Cormac Meehan, ITAA President: Brexit – Opportunity or Threat?

Q&A with Speakers Panel

END OF SUMMIT