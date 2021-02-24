News

Innstant Travel Adds the 5 Star Deluxe Atlantis The Palm Dubai to its Direct Contracts Portfolio

Innstant Travel, the global accommodation wholesaler, is pleased to announce the addition of the iconic 5 star Atlantis The Palm, Dubai to its direct contracts portfolio.
Atlantis, The Palm by Night

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and the majestic Dubai skyline, Atlantis Dubai is the jewel in the crown of the world-famous Palm Island in Dubai.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Darryl Ismail, CEO Innstant Travel said “We are delighted to add such an icon of Dubai Tourism to the Innstant Direct Contracts portfolio. This resort is the perfect holiday destination for couples and families alike to make the memories of a lifetime. The resort offers unique and unforgettable experiences for everyone, whether thrill-seekers or foodies, sun-lovers and explorers.”
Whether you stay at our world-famous resort, dine at one of the award-winning chef restaurants, or feel the thrill of an aquaventure, you can always experience an imaginary world that distances you from the routine of life at Atlantis The Palm.
