Insight brings a taste of Europe to various agencies.

Insight Vacations are running “A Taste of Europe” campaign this week where Charlie McNally will be stopping by various agencies to drop off hampers with items that follow their ‘Taste of Europe’ theme.

Insight Vacations, have unveiled their brand new 2018 Europe Premium Escorted Journeys collection featuring 70 Insight Experiences, 100 unforgettable guided holidays, and four styles of distinctive journeys. Included are eight new European Discovery Journeys as well as Regional Journeys, Country Roads and Easy Pace. Clients enjoy seamless, stress-free travel at stylish, hand-picked hotels, providing exceptional service and located in desirable locations, such as the elegant Splendid Venice-Starhotels Collezione boutique hotel in the heart of the island, a five-minute stroll to San Marco Square and the Rialto Bridge.

Also, deliciously authentic cuisine is featured on all of Insight’s guided journeys with a varied menu of dining choices and several new experiences including “Dine-At-Home” with local foodies, and “Farm-to-Table” meals showcasing the best regional produce. Their new partnership with VizEat specialises in connecting travellers with local hosts, reflecting Insight’s small group camaraderie with like-minded guests from across the globe. In celebration of the new Premium Journeys collection, travellers can enjoy 10% savings with the Early Payment Discount*

“For the launch of our 2018 European collection, we are excited to highlight our outstanding Insight Difference since it has been our personal mission for almost 40 years of creating magical experiences for travellers with the services of our passionate Travel Directors and team members,” said Ulla Hefel Böhler, CEO of Insight Vacations. “Our 70 European Insight Experiences are incredibly authentic and are a curated collection of memories-in-the-making by connecting our guests with locals, unique activities and expert insights to bring each destination to life.”

The eight new amazing 2018 European Discoveries range from 9 to 19 days offering a range of engaging experiences to Europe’s most desired destinations in one memorable journey from iconic cities to trendy locales including the culinary hotspot, San Sebastien and the five coastal villages of Cinque Terre. This trip style offers a total of 12 itineraries to 12 countries and the new journeys include the 9-day Taste of Europe, 9-day Flavours of Europe, 10-day European Rhapsody, 11-day European Flair, 14-day Splendid Europe, 16-day European Discovery, 18-day Mediterranean Journey and the 12-day European Dream:

European Dream

Spending two nights in each destination on this new 12-day European Dream journey, guests will enjoy a leisurely journey where they will savour authentic regional meals and meet engaging locals starting in magical La Serenissima. They will learn age-old Venetian traditions from a local gondolier, and the exquisite art of glass blowing with a skilled artisan.

In the clifftop Umbrian town of Orvieto, acclaimed author and chef, Lorenzo Polegri invites guests inside his kitchen for a hands-on Etruscan cooking demonstration by sharing his secrets of pasta making while using the freshest ingredients and herbs.

In Tuscany, literary lovers will enjoy meeting their Local Expert for a guided visit to the house of the Italian Renaissance author, Nicolo Machiavelli and enter his private quarters where he wrote his notable book, The Prince. They will also taste locally made wines in the writer’s underground cellar. Guests continue onwards to Lucerne and embark on a scenic trip by funicular railway and open-top cable car to the summit of Mount Stanserhorn where they will meet a Swiss Ranger to learn about the local wildlife. This memorable journey culminates in the City of Light with a behind-the-scenes guided walk to sample delicacies at a boulangerie, pâtisserie, fromagerie and chocolatier led by a local Parisian foodie.

On the final night, a memorable Celebration Dinner will be held at Le Petit Prince de Paris restaurant, located in the historic Latin Quarter, serving delicious home-cooked cuisine and French wines since 1976.