Insight Vacations and Platinum Travel offer new bespoke trip of luxury Ireland

Award-winning luxury travel brands launch domestic journey through Ireland’s mid-counties

New bespoke six-day trip includes stay at Ashford Castle, Ireland’s only Forbes Five-Star hotel

Premium escorted touring operator Insight Vacations and luxury travel agency Platinum Travel have come together to launch a bespoke, one-off small group journey departing in April 2021, showcasing the heart of Ireland in ultimate style and comfort.

In response to global travel restrictions, the two award-winning* travel brands are offering a domestic guided holiday like no other.

Staying at three of Ireland’s most prestigious properties, the trip explores the history, culture and beautiful scenery of Ireland’s mid-counties culminating in a two-night stay at the world-renowned Ashford Castle.

The itinerary – named Ireland in Style – has been tailor-made for the Irish market and brings together all the hallmarks of an Insight Vacations holiday, including five-star accommodation, authentic dining, unique experiences and local experts to bring it all to life, including a Travel Director looking after every detail along the way.

Highlights of the Ireland in Style journey include:

• Afternoon tea at Carton House Hotel

• A stroll along the medieval mile and picturesque alleyways of Kilkenny

• A three-course dinner with wine and overnight stay at the Mount Juliet Hotel and Spa

• A visit to the village of Cashel and its famous rock, followed by Blarney Castle and its legendary stone

• Two nights with dinner with wine at the Killarney Park Hotel

• A scenic journey through the sweeping mountains and lakes of Killarney National Park to the iconic Ring of Kerry

• A jaunty carriage ride through Killarney National Park

• A scenic drive along the cragged clifftops and rugged landscapes of the Dingle peninsula

• A visit to the charming heritage town of Adare

• A two-night half-board stay at the jewel in the crown – Ashford Castle – where guests will enjoy a private guided tour through the castle’s 800-year history hearing about its famous guests and its time in the ownership of the Guinness family. They will have a day at leisure to enjoy the activities of the 350-acre estate including a meet and greet with Ashford’s famous wolfhounds. The trip culminates in a glorious celebratory dinner under the sparkling chandeliers of the castle’s George V fine dining restaurant with wine

• Plenty of free time to enjoy the hotels, local ambience, pubs and live music along the wayFiona Foster, Ireland Country Manager for The Travel Corporation (owner and operator of both Insight Vacations and the Red Carnation Hotel collection, of which Ashford Castle is part), said:“Insight Vacations has been offering premium journeys around Ireland, and indeed all over the world, for over 40 years but prior to the pandemic our holidays were predominantly longer, countrywide trips geared towards the inbound market.“Given all that’s happened in 2020, now seems the right time for us to dip our toe into the domestic market and together with Platinum Travel we have curated a high-end bespoke journey for Irish travellers who want to take some time out to explore our own scenery and culture, in style and without having to think about anything other than enjoying themselves. Working with our long-standing partner Platinum Travel was a natural fit, and we are looking forward to welcoming their clients in spring next year.”Ciara Foley, Managing Director from Platinum Travel added:“This new trip hits the sweet spot for our clients who want to have fun and relax on a luxurious holiday at home, especially while uncertainty remains about international travel possibilities. Guests have the reassurance of travelling with like-minded people who have experienced the same lockdown restrictions, and of being guided by knowledgeable experts who will take care of every detail, including all the necessary health and safety protocols.”“What’s more, it’s better value than guests would ever be able to secure on their own, thanks to the strong relationships we have with our valued hotel partners, including Ashford Castle which is part of the same family as Insight Vacations, under the umbrella of the amazing Red Carnation Hotel collection and TTC (The Travel Corporation).”This one-off departure, with a maximum group size of 26, starts on Sunday 11 April and finishes on Friday 16 April 2021. Prices for Ireland in Style start from €2,459 per person sharing, and include five nights’ accommodation; all breakfasts, one afternoon tea, one lunch and four dinners with wine; travel on a luxury air-conditioned coach with wifi and extra legroom (starting and ending at Carton House Hotel in Maynooth), must-see sightseeing; all porterage, hotel tips, restaurant gratuities and local taxes and the services of a Travel Director and professional driver throughout.For more information and to book, please contact Platinum Travel on 018535000 or email info@platinumtravel.ieFor more information on Insight Vacations’ portfolio of worldwide escorted journeys, please visit www.insightvacations.com