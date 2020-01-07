Insight Vacations Celebrates The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary

Insight Vacations is celebrating its family-owned and family-run parent company The Travel Corporation turning 100 years young in 2020 by offering 15% off all European Discovery, Spain, Portugal and Morocco trips departing in summer 2020.

This Anniversary Sale offer is available for new bookings made by 7 January for travel between April and October 2020. For new bookings, use promo code: PPIVANNIV to save. Payment in full required by 27 February.

Do you have clients who are past guests of Insight Vacations? Treat them to an extra 5% savings. When booking past guests of Insight Vacations, use promo code PPCBVANNIV to save 20%.

FEATURED ITINERARIES ON OFFER:

AMAZING SPAIN & PORTUGAL

9 Days | 22 August 2020

Was: €1,925 pps | Now: €1,599 pps

Discover the scenic delights and delicious cuisine of these fascinating countries. Get up close and personal with local people who are passionate about their culture, art, history and food.

Journey Highlight: Feel the passion behind the choreography as you put your rhythm to the test during a Flamenco dance lesson in Seville at the Cristina Heeren Foundation, a private dance school dedicated to supporting young enthusiasts from all over the world with a special focus on new talent from the Andalusian region.

BEST OF MOROCCO

10 Days | 6 June 2020

Was: €2,275 pps | Now: €1,899 pps

A colourful mix of Moorish, Arabic and African influences, Morocco is a treasure-trove of cultural riches. Discover all the sights and the insights, from the famous architecture and markets to the wonders of the Sahara.

Journey Highlight: Stop at a traditional nomad home and meet the locals as you try authentic Berber tea.

HIGHLIGHTS OF SPAIN

9 Days | 28 May 2020

Was: €2,175 pps | Now: €1,849 pps

True to its name, this escorted journey showcases the best that Spain has to offer: the Alhambra, the modernist architecture of Barcelona, Madrid’s Prado Museum, the Andalucian capital of Seville and Cordoba’s Mezquita, to name but a few.

Journey Highlight: Witness the world’s finest collection of Spanish paintings, plus an impressive foreign collection, as you tour the Prado Museum with an art historian.