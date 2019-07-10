Insight Vacations Launches North America Brochure

Sharon Jordan and her team at Insight Vacations threw a great barbecue in Restaurant Marco Pierre White in Dublin 4. The occasion was the launch of Insight Vacations’ USA & Canada 60-page brochure, which features a range of premium escorted holidays.

To celebrate the launch of the 2020 USA & Canada brochure they are giving one lucky agent the chance to win a journey for two on one of their most popular selling guided holidays: Enchanting Canyonlands.

Each Insight Vacations booking made between now and 15 September 2019 will be entered into a draw to win. The more you book, the more chances you have to win this incredible holiday!

Starting in Arizona, this seven-day journey will take the winner on a magnificent adventure through Monument Valley, into the mighty Grand Canyon. You will enjoy a leisurely time at Lake Powell and experience first-hand Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park. From there, you will be transported from nature to Neon as you enter bustling Las Vegas. This all-American journey introduces you to America’s West in complete style and includes 10 included experiences, six breakfasts and four dinners with wine. This prize is worth up to €4,500 – truly a trip on many a bucket list!

