Insight Vacations launches 2018 North America brochure

Luxury Gold and Signature Experiences is the unique product offering by Insight Vacations at the launch of the 2018 USA and Canada brochure at the Garden Terrace of Residence on Stephens Green, Dublin. Candy floss and 99’s along with great snacks and copious amounts of wine reminded guests that this was still the Irish version of Summer and added to the enjoyment of the evening

With itineraries such as Enchanting Canyonlands, Americas Magnificent National Parks, New England’s Fall Foliage, Canadian Rockies and Pacific Coast, Landscapes of the Canadian Maritimes, Jewels of Alaska and many more, Insight are bringing guests to incredible and less-discovered corners of the USA and Canada.

A unique feature about Insight Vacations is the range of immersive Signature Experiences included on every tour that are not ordinarily available to independent travellers. These experience allow guests to see each destination through the eyes of a local.

Sharon Jordan, Country Manager of Insight Vacations, commented:

“USA and Canada have been incredibly popular destinations in 2017 and are on the top of many traveller’s list for 2018. The 2018 USA and Canada Premium brochure highlights the “Insight Difference”, making it easy to see why travelling with Insight Vacations is an unforgettable life experience with many special and memorable moments along the way.

Paul Melinis, Director of Sales Insight Vacations, welcoming Trade and Media to the event looked forward to 2018 with confidence as 2017 had been a great year for the brand. New products include award winning Luxury Gold escorted journeys which offers a collection of tours to experience the Canadian Rockies, Southern States of America, Hawaii and Latin America.

Paul took the opportunity to wish Sharon well, as did all who attended for her maternity leave.