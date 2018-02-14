Insight Vacations/Luxury Gold highlight authentic dining experiences

Insight Vacations Premium Escorted Journeys and Luxury Gold Luxury Escorted journeys launched their 2018 programme at Pickle Restaurant to demonstrate the quality of the cuisine on offer on their escorted journeys.

The Travel Corporation team led by Sharon Jordan, Marissa Beck, Carol Hurley and Louise Jordan were on hand to host the Prosecco reception and showcased the deliciously Authentic Dining experiences that are offered on their escorted trips at an exclusive Press Lunch yesterday afternoon.

Sharon Jordan, looking great in spite of full time baby duties with new baby Ali thanked the media for their great support and was delighted to report that the Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold brochures include new destinations throughout Europe and the rest of the World and plans to introduce Oberammergau to the European brochure in 2019 will be a great addition to the portfolio.

Sharon continued “When you travel with Insight Vacations or Luxury Gold, you will enjoy dining experiences that really connect you to the heart and soul of each destination. To cater to all dining styles and preferences they have designed their deliciously varied menu of dining choices to perfectly complement each well-planned day of their guests’ journey”

The guests enjoyed a six-course meal at Pickle Restaurant, which was inspired by the cuisine of Northern India, to showcase one of the incredible exotic destinations that guests can travel to with Luxury Gold. Along with India, guests can travel to inspiring destinations such as Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, USA, Canada and Europe.