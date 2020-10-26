News

International Co-ordination Could See Tourism Recover by 2022, Says WTTC

International Co-ordination Could See Tourism Recover by 2022, Says WTTC

Gloria Guevara, Chief Executive of WTTC, the World Travel & Tourism Council, has said that global tourism can recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by early 2022. However, the timeframe will require a great deal more co-operation between governments.

“We can recover in 18 months – but it depends on co-ordination at an international level. Some countries did a good job containing this pandemic, but they do not have a plan to reopen. You cannot work in silos; travel depends on a lot of partners working together. It is our role to facilitate these relationships and to help countries to work together to reopen.”

Gloria pointed to the possibility of opening airline routes between London and Dubai or London and New York to evaluate testing procedures designed to remove quarantine. If the world fails to act to reopen tourism, as many as 100 million jobs could be lost, the WTTC has argued.

She added that a vaccine would play a vital role in the reopening of the sector. “We believe that there is going to be a vaccine before the end of the year – the challenge is going to be the distribution of the vaccine. Again we will need the co-ordination in order to make sure everybody who needs it, gets it.”

Gloria Guevara was speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit, a hybrid virtual conference in Riyadh developed to explore big ideas and tackle the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

IATA Urges Government Focus on Testing to Replace Quarantine

Neil SteedmanOctober 26, 2020
Read More

Irish Golfers Spend €584 per day on Golf in Spain

Michael FloodOctober 25, 2020
Read More

Emirates helps shine a spotlight on the issue of human trafficking

Michael FloodOctober 23, 2020
Read More

British Airways 747 will fly to Dunsfold Aerodrome to begin its new life as a TV and film set.

Michael FloodOctober 22, 2020
Read More

PATA announces dates for Virtual Roadshows

Michael FloodOctober 21, 2020
Read More

Global Recognition For Dublin Airport’s COVID-19 Safety Measures

Michael FloodOctober 21, 2020
Read More

Budget 2021: Are Travel Agents In or Out of the CWSS?

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Covid-19: EC Adopts Recommendation to Co-ordinate Measures Affecting Free Movement

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu has free flights to Japan offer expires 31 October

Michael FloodOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland