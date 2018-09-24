International Dance Champions Join Marella Cruise

International dance champions, George Kocse and Alexandra Stana from Hungary have been selected as the championship dance couple for Marella Cruises’ Discovery 2, part of the third largest fleet of cruise ships in the UK.

George, a former member of the world famous Ivan Marco Ballet Company and Alexandra, herself a former member of renowned dance troupe Experidance, have been dancing together since 2009. Following an extensive search, the award winning Yorkshire based Peel Entertainment Group selected the couple for Marella Cruises Entertainment – a service they exclusively produce and manage for the brand.

Said George: “This will be our first cruise with Marella, so we are incredibly excited. The whole process has been really enjoyable from the initial auditions with Peel Entertainment to the last 10 weeks where we have lived and worked with the team 24/7, in order to get all the shows ready. It’s been very demanding but we have enjoyed every minute and are thrilled to be part of the Marella team!”

Finalists in the Hungarian National Latin American Dance Championships and three time winners of the Virtual Dance Championship, George and Alexandra join the ranks of several high profile performers who have previously worked with Marella Cruises Entertainment, such as Cleopatra Joseph and Joseph Fletcher, both of whom currently star in London West End productions.

George and Alexandra take the lead in several shows throughout the year-long tour, including Peel Entertainment’s specially commissioned, Putting on the Glitz which features a ‘virtual’ Anton Du Beke.