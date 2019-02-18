International Tourist Arrivals at 1.4Bn Two Years Ahead of Forecasts – UNWTO

Last year international tourist arrivals totalled 1.4 billion (+6%), according to the UNWTO, consolidating 2017 strong results and proving to be the second strongest year since 2010.

Given the remarkable growth of international arrivals in recent years, the 1.4 billion mark has been reached two years ahead of UNWTO’s long-term forecast issued in 2010. The Middle East (+10%) and Africa (+7%) grew above the world average, while Asia and the Pacific and Europe grew at 6%. Overall results were driven by a favourable economic environment and strong outbound demand from major source markets.