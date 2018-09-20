News

Intrepid Appoints Ireland-Based Business Development Manager

Intrepid Group has appointed Carrie Day as Business Development Manager for Ireland and Scotland as it targets growth from the Irish trade.

A former travel agent, Carrie will be Intrepid’s first BDM to be based in Ireland. She has previously worked at Flight Centre in Vancouver and Marble City Travel in Kilkenny. She said: “Responsible travel is something very close to my heart so it is very exciting to be working with a company that is setting the bar so high in this field.”

Carrie Day, Business Development Manager, Ireland and Scotland, Intrepid Travel Group

Andrew Turner, Head of Trade Sales, said: “We are seeing excellent growth from Ireland so having a BDM based there for the first time will help to open up even more opportunities for us. We would love to work with agents on co-hosting customer events or joint marketing activities.”

Carrie will be visiting stores for training and attending the Travel Centres and Worldchoice Ireland conferences.

Intrepid Group has also recently promoted Lynsey Kirk to the role of Marketing Manager UK, Ireland, Middle East and South Africa. Lynsey will be leading a team of three and dealing with all trade marketing activities for the operator.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

