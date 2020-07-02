Intrepid Travel Introduces 14 New Intrepid Retreats

In a Zoom presentation for travel agents, Carrie Day, Partnership Growth Manager Ireland & Scotland, Intrepid Travel, introduced the new collection of 14 Intrepid Retreats for 4-12 people (minimum age 15) that give agents 15% commission and net pricing for their own trips.

There are six retreats in Britain, in Cornwall, the Peak District, Scotland, and Suffolk, plus two cycling-based retreats in the Peak and Lake Districts, and eight further afield in Croatia, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Jordan, Morocco, Portugal, and Turkey.

The off the beaten track adventures range from three-day to five-day trips and in price from €360 per person sharing for a four-day full-board Morocco Retreat in Ouirgane up to €1,020 per person sharing for a four-day Iceland Retreat at the Golden Circle with three breakfasts and one dinner. Single room supplements are available and all prices include breakfasts but only the Morocco Retreat includes full board.