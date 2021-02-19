Intrepid Travel Launches Agent Competition Ahead of International Women’s Day

Intrepid Travel has launched a competition themed around International Women’s Day – with the prize being a place on a women-only trip to Morocco.

Agents have been asked to share stories of exceptional women in the travel industry ahead of International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8. Intrepid Travel is looking for nominations of agents, managers or agency bosses who have shown outstanding strength, resilience, or innovation during the pandemic.

The winner will get a spot on Intrepid’s Women’s Expedition to Morocco departing in 2022 (date TBC). Led by a local female tour leader, the women-only group will explore Morocco away from the tourist trail and learn about the everyday lives of women in this incredible country.

They’ll explore the remote M’goun Valley on foot, visit a weaving workshop run by a ladies’ cooperative, learn the traditional way of preparing couscous and fresh khobz (flatbread), and experience a special evening of music and dance led by women in a rural village.

Joanna Reeve, Intrepid’s head of business development, said: “As travel’s largest B Corp, Intrepid is committed to advocating for gender quality, and celebrating the achievements of remarkable women is an important part of that. We want to hear stories of women who, despite the greatest challenge our industry has ever seen, have led the way and inspired others. Maybe they’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to look after their customers, taken their business in a new direction or even embarked on a new career. We can’t wait to hear their stories.”

Visit the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group and tell us who you are nominating and why before March 4. The winner will be announced on March 8 with a live Q&A on Intrepid Loves Agents.