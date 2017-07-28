Intrepid Travel Launches First Agent Awards This Summer

Intrepid Travel is rewarding agents for their support this summer by launching its first ever trade awards. Agents who make a booking between 27th July and 8th September will automatically be entered into the awards. The eight categories include Best Individual Seller, Most Improved Novice, Highest Revenue Booking, and Best-selling Store.

Among the prizes are a free Intrepid trip and flights for agent and a friend, tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Paris with flights and accommodation, and a case of vintage champagne, to name but a few.

Andrew Turner, Head of Industry Sales EMEA, said: “We want to show how much our agents mean to us, rewarding them with some well-deserved recognition and great prizes. With many clients booking holidays over the summer period, we really appreciate agents putting their trust in Intrepid to deliver the best travel experience ever.”

All agents who make bookings will be automatically entered into the awards, with the winners being announced later in September. For more information about the awards, visit www.intrepidlovesagents.com from 27th July.