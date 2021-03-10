News

Intrepid Travel Named One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

A huge congratulations to Intrepid Travel, which has been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021 according to Fast Company. This globally recognised list ranks businesses — in all sectors, across the globe — that are making the most profound impact on both industry and culture in today’s world. These organisations not only find innovative ways to create value internally, but create shared value for their wider industry, customers and the planet.

According to Fast Company, Intrepid Travel was named 5th on the list of 10 Most Innovative Companies in the travel sector for our leadership in sustainability, product innovation and advocacy projects which our business implemented in 2020, while COVID-19 brought the world — and the travel industry — to a halt. As the world’s largest adventure travel company, certified B-Corp, and a pioneer in sustainable travel for nearly 32 years, Intrepid Travel has remained rooted in sustainability amidst the unprecedented global pandemic, advocating for a more sustainable and equitable post-pandemic travel industry.

 

