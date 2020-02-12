Introducing the New Airbus A321neoLR

Air Transat wants the holiday to start the moment passengers step onboard. That’s why they are adding 15 new Airbus A321neoLRs to the fleet, launching a new standard in leisure travel.

Greenest in its class, the Airbus A321neoLR is in perfect sync with Air Transat’s continued efforts in sustainable tourism, powered by engines with the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 and NOx) in their class.

Compared to previous generation Airbus aircraft, the Airbus A321neoLR…

Consumes over 15% less fuel.

Generates 50% less noise in the cabin and communities.

Produces about 5,000 fewer tonnes of CO2 a year.

Lowers NOx emissions – which contribute to smog and acid rain – by 50%.

On cloud nine

Life is a dream with 50% less cabin noise and roomier seats – 1.5 inches wider than those in the Airbus A310. Go ahead and take up more space in the brand-new Economy Class.

Let them entertain you

Have fun on the fly with the state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment system, with larger individual touch screens – at 10 inches – plus USB ports to charge your electronics devices. Real world off, vacation on!

Travelling in style

Kick back and relax in the brand-new spacious Club Class with redesigned seats – including leg rests for maximum comfort – and larger individual touch screens at 13 inches.

Colour your world

The Airbus A321neoLR will make you feel like you are on vacation from the moment you step onboard. Its cabin interior is inspired by shades of ocean and sky blue: a soothing light blue in Economy Class and a rich deep blue in Club Class. Glints of yellow, green and blue in the carpet mimic the glittering of the sea. Gradations of blue in the curtain – echoed in the livery – lend to an airy ambience and mingle with touches of red, a wink to Canadian roots. Illuminating the cabin, on the back wall of the aircraft, is the iconic Air Transat star.

The A321neoLR will operate between Dublin and Toronto from April 2020, alongside the Airbus A330, which also provides all passengers with seat-back TVs and USB ports.