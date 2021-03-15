News

Investigation Launched into Cause of MSC Lirica Fire

MSC Cruises has launched an investigation into a fire that broke out on one of the fibreglass lifeboats on MSC Lirica. The ship was in warm lay up in Corfu when the fire broke out on Friday afternoon but there were no injuries reported

The company put out a statement which read: ‘A fire on board MSC Lirica, which seemed to have originated on an empty lifeboat on deck 6, was reported to the emergency services earlier today [Friday, March 12]….No Injuries were reported among the 51 crew who were on board the ship at the time of the incident. A full incident response operation is currently underway with the support of the local emergency services.’

Emergency services on the island were notified by 3.42pm local time and was considered over just before 7pm. MSC also said a preliminary assessment indicated there had been no damage to the inside of the vessel and a full investigation was in progress.

