IOM Steam Packet Company update on cancellation of TT 2021

Following the cancellation of TT 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed it will be contacting those with bookings for the TT period to offer a priority transfer to the equivalent sailings for TT 2022 (e.g. Friday 4th June, 2021 = Friday 3rd June, 2022).

Those customers affected will be sent an email within the first two weeks of December with the option to automatically transfer their booking to the 2022 equivalent sailings at the same fare or, alternatively, opt to receive a full refund.

The email will contain a link to an automated process that will enable them to select from three options:

Option 1 – Keep their booking as it is, despite the cancellation of TT 2021, in the hope that current travel restrictions to/from the Island are relaxed.

Option 2 – Transfer their TT 2021 booking to the equivalent sailings for TT 2022.

Option 3 – Cancel their booking and receive a full refund.

Customers will be asked to confirm their selection by Friday 8th January, 2021 before the link expires.

Those that have not provided an email address will be contacted by telephone via the number provided at the time of booking.

New bookings or amendments for TT 2022 will now be possible from Tuesday 19th January, 2021. This has been brought forward from May 2021.

Demand for new bookings for TT 2021 was high when reservations opened earlier this year. More than 71 per cent of passengers who had been due to travel with the Company to this year’s TT (which was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) transferred their bookings forward 12 months.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company Chief Executive Mark Woodward said: ‘Although it is naturally disappointing that there will be no TT in 2021, the health and wellbeing of everyone has to be the number one priority.

‘Despite this latest setback, the enduring popularity of the TT, and the resulting demand for travel, remains exceptionally high. We look forward to welcoming back all travellers, including of course the many motorcycling enthusiasts, to our Island in safer times.’