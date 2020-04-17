News

IPW 2020 in Las Vegas is Cancelled

US inbound travel trade show IPW 2020, which was due to take place in Las Vegas at the end of May, has been cancelled. Roger Dow, President of the US Travel Association, said that the organisers had “explored every viable option to proceed” before deciding to cancel the event.

“The circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic – including global travel restrictions, flight reductions, mandated social distancing, and stay-at-home orders in the USA and abroad – have made this year’s event impossible to execute.

“We will be providing updates to IPW delegates next week on the process for credits and refunds for the investments many have made for this year’s IPW.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

