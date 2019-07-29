News

Ireland at GTM 2019 in Florida

Ireland at GTM 2019 in Florida

GTM Florida is a three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions. Tourism Ireland’s sponsorship at GTM 2019 also includes a lunchtime presentation dedicated to the island of Ireland.

Above are Ruth McCarthy, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa; Paul McDonagh, Tourism Ireland; Debbie Moran, Fáilte Ireland; Bekah Molony, Tourism Ireland; Ruth Vaughan, The Savoy Hotel Limerick; Hillarie McGuinness, Tourism Ireland; Lisa Marshall, Lough Eske Castle; presenter/MC Colin Hamill; Eimear Winters, Castle Leslie Estate; Siobhán O’Sullivan, Mount Juliet Estate; Michelle Maguire, Ireland’s Blue Book; Fiona Delahunty, Griffin Group; Tracey Flinter, Pearse Lyons Distillery; and Eamonn McEneaney, Waterford Treasures, at GTM in Florida.

The event offers an excellent opportunity for the Irish tourism enterprises to meet, and do business with, top-producing and influential travel advisors from North America – including representatives of travel consortia like Virtuoso, Signature and Amex – ensuring the island of Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them when recommending destinations to their clients.

“Our presence at this year’s GTM in Florida provides another excellent platform to highlight the many great things to see and do right around the island of Ireland to influential North American travel professionals,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America. “Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure. The most recent CSO figures, for January-June, indicate growth of +9.1% in arrivals from North America. Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive and targeted programme of promotions throughout 2019, to continue to grow visitor numbers from North America.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Universal Studios Hollywood Launches ‘Jurassic World-The Ride’

Michael FloodJuly 29, 2019
Read More

Irish Cruise Passengers Grew by 8.3% in 2018 – CLIA

Michael FloodJuly 26, 2019
Read More

Portugal Partners with UNWTO for Tourism International Academy

Neil SteedmanJuly 26, 2019
Read More

Adare Manor to Host 2026 Ryder Cup

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2019
Read More

International Travel and Tourism Awards at WTM London 2019

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2019
Read More

Barry Hammond Wins Trip to Thailand

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2019
Read More

It Could Be You Winning Two Tickets on Emirates

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2019

Neil SteedmanJuly 25, 2019
Read More

Top 10 Airlines Take $35.2 Billion from Ancillary Revenue

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland