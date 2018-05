Ireland Loves Germany

In the past five years, Germany has seen an amazing increase of 52% in Irish visitors.

Growing in popularity, Germany enjoyed half a million overnight stays by Irish travellers last year, representing a respectable increase of 4.6%, in comparison to the year before.

Ireland loves Germany for its traveller-friendly infrastructure, money for value, historic places to visit – and most importantly, good food.

PHOTO: Moselle Valley and Bremm. © Francesco Carovillano