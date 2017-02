My Ireland by Stephen James Smith

How multi-dimensional is your view of Ireland? With St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, the St Patrick’s Festival commissioned Irish poet and playwright Stephen James Smith to pen a poem in response to the Festival theme for 2017, which he has entitled ‘My Ireland’.

You can view it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqEZBOzC3e4&feature=youtu.be