Ireland voted best destination in the world at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2017

Ireland voted best destination in the world at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2017

For the second year running, Ireland has triumphed at this year’s Group Leisure & Travel Awards in Britain, after being voted Best International Destination by thousands of readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine.

Beating off stiff competition from the likes of Malta, Prague, Barcelona and India to claim the title, the award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland at the Group Leisure Awards ceremony, which took place in Birmingham. The Best Ferry award went to Irish Ferries.

The annual awards recognise the best destinations, attractions, accommodation, experiences and providers for the group travel industry – as voted for by active travel organisers from sports and social clubs, retired associations, special interest societies and other groups.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out for this accolade once again by the readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine and by influential group travel organisers around Britain. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations – so this award is good news indeed.”

 

Pictured: Cormac Ó Suilleabháin (second left) and David Wood (second right), both Tourism Ireland, accepting the award for Best International Destination from Trevor Caplis, Jet2.com (left) and TV presenter Ben Hanlin (right).

