Ireland Wins ‘Golf Destination of the Year’ Award in Germany

Ireland has been named ‘Golf Destination of the Year’ in Germany. The announcement was made at Rhein Golf in Düsseldorf, Europe’s largest exhibition for golf travel and equipment, which took place over the weekend. Beating off stiff competition from the likes of Scotland, England and Austria to claim the title, the award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland in Düsseldorf.

Above, Orla Kraft, Tourism Ireland (right), accepts the ‘Golf Destination of the Year’ award for Ireland, at Rhein Golf.

“We are delighted that Ireland has been named ‘Golf Destination of the Year 2018’ at Rhein Golf,” said Zoë Redmond, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Central Europe. “We know that golfers have lots of choice nowadays when it comes to deciding on their next holiday, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure that the island of Ireland really stands out from other destinations – so this accolade is really good news. It will help to inspire German golfers to choose the island of Ireland; it also provides Tourism Ireland with another great hook to continue to promote Ireland as a ‘must see’ destination this year.”

Six golf and tourism operators from the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI at Rhein Golf, to highlight our world-class golf.