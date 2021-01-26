Irish Agents in Top 50 in Ireland & UK

Travel agents in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been shortlisted for the TTG Top 50 Travel Agents in 2021, and the winners will be announced on Friday 19 March 2021.

Well done to all the agents and the ITTN team wishes you all success. Of course the winners will be announced on our web,Social Media and Travel News Today channels.

The nominations are:

TOP TRAVEL AGENCY – NORTHERN IRELAND

Barrhead Travel, Victoria Square, Belfast

Feherty Travel, Bangor

Limavady Travel, Limavady

Oasis Travel & Cruise Beyond, Belfast

Oasis Travel, Lisburn

TOP TRAVEL AGENCY – REPUBLIC OF IRELAND