Irish Aviation Sector Commits to Tackling Disruptive Passenger Behaviour on Flights

Thirteen organisations in the Irish aviation sector have signed a joint declaration, committing to tackle disruptive passenger behaviour on flights. The signing took place as part of an industry forum organised by the Irish Aviation Authority as part of its ‘Not-on-my-Flight’ campaign.

The 13 organisations are Aer Lingus, ASL, CityJet, Commission for Aviation Regulation, Cork Airport, Donegal Airport, Dublin Airport, Ireland West Airport Knock, Kerry Airport, Ryanair, SAS Ireland (Scandinavian Airlines Ireland), Shannon Airport, and Stobart Air.

They have pledged to promote:

A zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour where safety is a risk

The identification, pre-emption, management and reporting of disruptive incidents

The responsible sale and consumption of alcohol

Ongoing education and communication with passengers to continue to raise awareness of the risks associated with disruptive behaviour

There has been an increase in the number of disruptive passenger incidents on flights across Europe, with safety compromised by unruly passengers on 1,000 flights each year due to assaults and alcohol related offenses. At least once a month the situation escalates to such a degree that the aircraft has to make an emergency landing. Across the EU, 72% of incidents involve some form of physical aggression.