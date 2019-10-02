News

Irish Aviation Sector Commits to Tackling Disruptive Passenger Behaviour on Flights

Irish Aviation Sector Commits to Tackling Disruptive Passenger Behaviour on Flights

Thirteen organisations in the Irish aviation sector have signed a joint declaration, committing to tackle disruptive passenger behaviour on flights. The signing took place as part of an industry forum organised by the Irish Aviation Authority as part of its ‘Not-on-my-Flight’ campaign.

The 13 organisations are Aer Lingus, ASL, CityJet, Commission for Aviation Regulation, Cork Airport, Donegal Airport, Dublin Airport, Ireland West Airport Knock, Kerry Airport, Ryanair, SAS Ireland (Scandinavian Airlines Ireland), Shannon Airport, and Stobart Air.

They have pledged to promote:

  • A zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour where safety is a risk
  • The identification, pre-emption, management and reporting of disruptive incidents
  • The responsible sale and consumption of alcohol
  • Ongoing education and communication with passengers to continue to raise awareness of the risks associated with disruptive behaviour

There has been an increase in the number of disruptive passenger incidents on flights across Europe, with safety compromised by unruly passengers on 1,000 flights each year due to assaults and alcohol related offenses. At least once a month the situation escalates to such a degree that the aircraft has to make an emergency landing. Across the EU, 72% of incidents involve some form of physical aggression.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Four Agencies Nominated for Leinster Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

ITTN Awards: Just Three Weeks Left to Vote – So Vote NOW!

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Thomas Cook Group: An Update

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Kazakhstan: Following the Path of the Great Silk Road in the Land of Wonder

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Air France Has Taken Delivery of Its First A350

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Savings on European 2020 Sailings

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2019
Read More

More Treat Than Trick at Drayton Manor & Thomas Land with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

G Adventures Appoints Sales Director for UK and Ireland

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

“Passengers Want Flat Charges and Investment in Facilities” – Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland