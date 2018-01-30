Irish Continental Group to Sell the Jonathan Swift

Irish Continental Group has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement for the sale of the high-speed craft ‘Jonathan Swift’ to Balearia Eurolineas Maritimas SA.

The agreed consideration of €15.5 million less brokers commission is payable in cash on delivery less a 10% deposit to be held in escrow. The vessel is to be delivered by the end of April 2018.

The Jonathan Swift, which was commissioned by and delivered to ICG in 1999, has since operated on the company’s Dublin-Holyhead route. The vessel will be replaced in the fleet by the 2001-built high-speed craft ‘Westpac Express’, which was recently redelivered following a period of 20 months on external charter. She is currently undergoing a refurbishment programme to bring her up to Irish Ferries’ passenger service standards.