Irish Cruise Market Grows by 13.8% – CLIA

Cruise passenger figures released by CLIA UK & Ireland show continued growth for the Irish cruise market. From January – September last year, 42,000 Irish travellers took a cruise, an increase of 13.8% from the same period in 2018.

The Central and Western Mediterranean remains the most popular cruise destination for Irish travellers, with a market share of over 42%, followed by the Caribbean (21%), Eastern Mediterranean (9.5%) and Northern Europe (7%).

The full 2019 figures will be released in April.

Andy Harmer, Director, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “The Irish cruise market continues to grow from strength to strength with the figures released today indicating that 2019 will be the strongest year yet. A cruise offers one of the best ways to travel and explore new destinations and it’s great to see that an ever-increasing number of Irish holidaymakers are realising the value and benefits of this type of holiday.

“As such, it’s important CLIA can support Irish travel agents in growing their cruise sales and help them to sell the right cruise to the right customer. That’s why last year we held our first-ever Ireland Cruise Conference in Dublin exclusively for Irish agents. Following its success – with over 100 delegates in attendance – we are excited to bring back the Conference for a second year and look forward to working closer with Irish agents over the coming years.”

The Ireland Cruise Conference 2020 will be held in Dublin on 26 November. The full-day event will include a trade fair and conference sessions with industry experts and high-profile speakers.

Registration will open later this year. Visit www.cruiseexperts.org for more information.