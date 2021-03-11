News

Irish Emirates Passengers Offered Free Hotel Stay With Flight

Emirates Airlines has launched a new hotel stay offer to incentivise customers to book flights with them over the coming months.

Economy class passengers who book return flights to Dubai before March 28 will get a two-night star at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai; business- and first-class passengers will get three nights’ accommodation plus a complimentary room upgrade. Passengers will also be able to avail of 24-hour check-in at the hotel.

To cash in on the offer, customers need to email emiratesoffer@emirates.com, quoting their booking number, as well as the names of all the passengers in their booking, their phone number and email address. Bookings must be made at least 72 hours before arrival and the offer is only valid on cash return flights to Dubai – transit or stopover passengers on their way to another destination on the Emirates network are not eligible.

 

