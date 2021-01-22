Irish Ferries Announce Savings Deals for Haven Holidays

Irish Ferries has announced some early booking deals for its Haven Holidays programme, including savings of up to 25 per cent on a summer family holiday.

After a challenging year and a long hard winter, that dream family getaway may still seem distant. But we all need something to look forward to, and with the vaccine rollout underway, and the prospect of a greater level of international travel now looking more likely, Irish Ferries is hoping to make this dream a reality in 2021, announcing some amazing early booking deals for their Haven Holidays programme. This includes huge savings of up to €399 , or 25%, on a summer family holiday. Importantly Irish Ferries are offering a free Book with Confidence Guarantee.

This means that anyone taking advantage of these amazing deals is completely covered with a no quibble credit or refund if plans are interrupted due to Covid related restrictions. Irish Ferries Holidays is also fully bonded, meaning double protection this summer.

Haven Holiday Parks have plenty of safe and outdoors family activities, with miles of beaches, parks with wide open spaces and self-contained, self-catered accommodation. Holiday homes are spaced well apart, making social distancing standard, and all parks have a ‘Cleanliness Guarantee’ to keep everyone safe. This means that all areas of the parks will be scrupulously clean and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Activities in Haven Holiday Parks include pools with slides and flumes, SplashZones, children’s paddling pools, go-karting, bike hire, ten-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts.

All holiday prices include accommodation and return car ferry crossing, for up to 6 people. Irish Ferries has also introduced additional measures at ports and onboard ships to ensure that both passengers and crew can ‘Travel Safe’. There is also plenty of room to roam around while onboard, including open air spacious outer decks.