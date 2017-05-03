News

Irish Ferries Announces 25% Savings on Fares to Britain

Irish Ferries Announces 25% Savings on Fares to Britain

Competition on ferry routes to Britain continues apace with the announcement from Irish Ferries of a spring sale that sees 25% off motorist fares on the Irish Sea up until 15th December 2017.

Valid on new reservations made before Tuesday 9th May, the offer applies to all fast ferry and cruise ferry sailings on the company’s Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Pembroke routes, excluding the 11.50 and 14.30 Swift sailings in July and August.

Coupled with a choice of up to 16 daily crossings between Ireland and Britain, onboard comforts sailing with Irish Ferries include Club Class facilities, free wi-fi, priority check-in, no baggage restrictions, and a selection of restaurants, lounges, cinemas and shopping amenities.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

