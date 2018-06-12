Irish Ferries Announces Further Delay to W.B. Yeats

Irish Ferries regrets to announce that, due to extraordinary circumstances beyond its control, the delivery of the W.B. Yeats has been further delayed by German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft & Co. KG (FSG). Because of the uncertainty caused by this additional delay, Irish Ferries has no option but to cancel all the planned sailings to France for W.B. Yeats this summer, with the ship now likely to commence sailing with Irish Ferries on Dublin-Holyhead as scheduled in September. Irish Ferries is contacting affected customers this afternoon to inform them of the cancellations, offer them alternative travel options, and apologise for the disruption to their travel arrangements.

Approximately 6,000 bookings will be affected by this issue. Customers affected are being offered a number of alternative travel options, e.g. alternative direct sailings on the Oscar Wilde, or a ‘land-bridge’ option, i.e. sailing to the UK (from either Dublin or Rosslare) and then to France (customers who choose the land-bridge option will also be reimbursed the cost of their fuel requirements from the port of arrival in the UK to the port of arrival in France). If alternative travel arrangements do not suit, customers will be entitled to a full and immediate refund of all monies paid.

Irish Ferries was previously forced to cancel July sailings for the W.B. Yeats when the company was informed in April by FSG of the initial delay. Approximately 2,500 bookings were impacted by the earlier cancellation – however, 95% of those chose to switch to Irish Ferries’ other cruise ferry, the Oscar Wilde.

A statement said: “Irish Ferries very much regrets the inconvenience these cancellations cause our customers and hopes that as many as possible will choose to be accommodated via the company’s alternative arrangements and continue with their holiday plans. As valued customers of Irish Ferries, we are offering each affected customer a €150 voucher which can be used on any of our Ireland-France routes next year.”

Irish Ferries is contacting customers directly. However, any customers who wish to contact Irish Ferries can call +353 (0) 818 300 400 or email customersupport@irishferries.com.