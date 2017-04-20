Irish Ferries Announces Haven Summer Deal

News for families seeking a deal on their summer holidays is the announcement by Irish Ferries of an early booking offer that could see savings of up to €150 at a selection of UK Haven resorts.

Valid for reservations made by 31st May 2017, one such example is a seven-night bargain break, inclusive of return car ferry crossing, for €1,247 for up to six persons staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home and arriving 15th July at the all-action park of Hafan Y Mor in North Wales.

Ahead of the 2017 season, the popular Welsh resort has undergone a significant overhaul with a £3 million refurbishment of its indoor swimming pool complex. Other features include children’s paddling pools, go karting, bike hire, kid’s clubs, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt and tennis courts, among many others.