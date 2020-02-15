Irish Ferries Appoints Hogia Ferry Systems to for New Reservation System

Irish Ferries has signed a new agreement with Hogia Ferry Systems to deliver a new passenger and freight reservation system. Irish Ferries currently has two separate systems for its passenger and freight operations, which will now be replaced with one complete solution, through Hogia Ferry Systems’ standard booking system ‘BookIt’.

Holding the capacity for passengers and freight in one system will improve capacity management and vastly simplify port operations for Irish Ferries. BookIt also has fully comprehensive APIs that will allow Irish Ferries to integrate any hardware or third-party software, fulfilling their existing and future needs.

Irish Ferries is part of the Irish Continental Group and has four RoPax vessels and one Fastcraft currently operating on two routes across the Irish Sea, as well as a direct route between Ireland and France.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Irish Ferries, said: “We felt from the beginning that Irish Ferries and Hogia would make a good partnership. Obviously, for any ferry operator, changing their booking systems is no light matter. After what was eventually years of meetings, site visits, demonstrations and the resulting procurement process, we are very confident that we have made the right decision in choosing Hogia and BookIt.”

“We run a competitive ferry operation, and by investing in BookIt we hope to improve our offerings and customer service. The new system will give us more flexibility, improve holiday packaging, automate our port operations, and we will no doubt see improvements for our customers and staff.”

Niclas Blomstrom, Managing Director, Hogia Ferry Systems, said: “We are seeing more and more ferry operators choosing to buy into a standard system to replace their bespoke or in-house solutions. A standard system offers the operator continuous product development to keep up with the expectations across the industry, without operators needing to research, scope, develop and maintain that new functionality themselves. The fact that we also have what we believe is the best API on the market will be invaluable for Irish Ferries during this implementation project, giving them the opportunity to select best of breed components and ease the large number of integrations. Reaching this point has been a team effort and, although we have a period of hard work ahead of us, it is something we are hugely excited and proud to be undertaking.”

The contract was signed in January, and routes will be available for passenger bookings on the new system by the end of the year. The passenger side of the operations will be rolled out in phase one, followed by the commercial business in a second phase in 2021.