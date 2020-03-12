Irish Ferries Becomes First Irish Travel Operator to Introduce Sunflower Lanyard Scheme

Irish Ferries has confirmed that it will be the first Irish travel company to introduce the hidden disability Sunflower Lanyard scheme across its entire fleet. Available to all passengers with hidden disabilities, and an addition to the full range of services already available to passengers with restricted mobility, the discreet Sunflower Lanyard enables crew to readily identify those onboard who may require some extra help, time or assistance.

With hidden disabilities, travelling can be a very stressful experience. These can arise from conditions which may not be immediately obvious to others (such as autism, chronic pain, dementia or anxiety, and can include learning difficulties, mental health problems as well as speech, visual or hearing impairments). Irish Ferries staff have been specially trained to recognise the lanyard and provide additional support to those passengers.

Delivered to your door in advance of your journey, or available for collection at ports prior to check-in, the hidden disability Sunflower Lanyard is completely free and reusable.

Nicola Hammond, Irish Ferries’ Customer Services Manager, said; “Ferry travel is designed to be enjoyable and it’s so important to us that all our passengers on Irish Ferries feel like their holiday has begun the moment they step onboard. We are so delighted to be the first Irish travel operator to offer the Sunflower Lanyard to our passengers with hidden disabilities, in addition to what we offer all our passengers.

“We are extremely proud of the efforts made by our staff members who have undergone special training to recognise, understand, respect, and react to the needs of those wearing the discreet lanyard and hope that the introduction of this initiative gives our customers a sense of independence and the confidence to travel freely on the sea with us.”

Customers with hidden disabilities, their family members, or carers who will be travelling with them on Irish Ferries and wish to avail of the scheme should do so by contacting disabilityofficer@irishferries.com.