Irish Ferries has announced a weekend flash sale offering a massive 25% discount off all travel between Ireland and Britain on bookings made from this evening, Thursday 17th, until midnight Monday next.

The reduced fare is applicable for travel on cruise ferry and Dublin Swift fast ferry sailings up to mid-December – excluding certain July & August sailings.

Cutting the each way fare for a car plus one adult down from €89 to just €66.75, the offer is described by an Irish Ferries spokesman as ‘a great deal if ever there was a great deal’.