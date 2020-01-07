News

Irish Ferries Early Booking Offer for Haven Holidays

Irish Ferries Early Booking Offer for Haven Holidays

Irish Ferries has announced some early booking deals for a Haven Holiday, with savings of up to €715 on a summer family holiday for bookings made by 6 February.

All Haven Holiday Parks offer plenty of free activities, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, SplashZones, and children’s paddling pools, along with go-karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts. There is also wall-to-wall entertainment day to night.

A typical deal available is a seven-night break staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home at Hafan Y Mor in North Wales, which has a state-of-the-art pool complex, for just €1,064 arriving on 6 July.

Alternatively, a trip to Devon Cliffs holiday park in Exmouth on the south coast in Devon during peak season is €1,701, arriving on 3 August.

All holiday prices include accommodation and return car ferry crossing for up to six persons.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Researches Family Holidays

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Book Emirates in January and Win Family Prizes

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Silversea Unveils Refurbished Silver Shadow

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Insight Vacations Celebrates The Travel Corporation’s 100th Anniversary

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Travel Solutions Strengthens Senior Management Team

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Valletta Baroque Festival in Malta

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Fiona Foster to Join The Travel Corporation in February

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Caribtours Launches January Sale With Agent Incentives

Neil SteedmanJanuary 7, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland