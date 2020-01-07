Irish Ferries Early Booking Offer for Haven Holidays

Irish Ferries has announced some early booking deals for a Haven Holiday, with savings of up to €715 on a summer family holiday for bookings made by 6 February.

All Haven Holiday Parks offer plenty of free activities, including heated indoor and outdoor pools, SplashZones, and children’s paddling pools, along with go-karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts. There is also wall-to-wall entertainment day to night.

A typical deal available is a seven-night break staying in a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home at Hafan Y Mor in North Wales, which has a state-of-the-art pool complex, for just €1,064 arriving on 6 July.

Alternatively, a trip to Devon Cliffs holiday park in Exmouth on the south coast in Devon during peak season is €1,701, arriving on 3 August.

All holiday prices include accommodation and return car ferry crossing for up to six persons.