Irish Ferries Family Deal to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land

Until 16 August, Irish Ferries is offering a family getaway to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land from €595 for a family of four.

The deal includes return car ferry crossing, three nights bed & breakfast at the 3-star Tillington Hotel in a family room for two adults and two children under 11 years of age, and a one-day park pass to Drayton Manor & Thomas Land.

Drayton Manor is home to over 100 rides and attractions, a 15-acre zoo and Europe’s only Thomas Land. Ideal for families with young children, Thomas Land has 25 rides and attractions, giving little fans the chance to meet Thomas the Tank Engine and enjoy Thomas & Friends favourites such as Bertie Bus, Harold’s Helicopter Tour and Cranky’s Tower Drop.

