News

Irish Ferries Family Holidays to Alton Towers & CBeebies Land

Irish Ferries Family Holidays to Alton Towers & CBeebies Land

Irish Ferries has a deal for families looking for fun and adventure in the UK’s biggest theme park. Valid until 16 August, the deal includes return car ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead, two-day park passes to Alton Towers Resort & CBeebies Land and a three-night stay in the Tillington Hall Hotel, from €595 for a family of four.

A two and a half drive from Holyhead, Alton Towers has 12 themed areas that contain 40 different rides or attractions. Designed for young families, CBeebies Land is located within Alton Towers and has 14 rides and attractions including the Teletubbies Big Band Live Show and the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride.

The three nights in the 3-star Tillington Hall Hotel includes sharing a family room for two adults and two children 11 years and under, with breakfast.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Launches Collection of Grand Voyages

Michael FloodJuly 17, 2019
Read More

Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel Celebrates First Anniversary

Michael FloodJuly 17, 2019
Read More

Shannon’s Place in National Aviation Reflected in 2019 Awards Wins

Neil SteedmanJuly 17, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Celebrates Summer Season With Goody Bags

Neil SteedmanJuly 17, 2019
Read More

Hertz Takes Home Top Honours in 2019 Trazees Awards

Neil SteedmanJuly 17, 2019
Read More

Visit California Summer Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJuly 16, 2019
Read More

Blackpool Launches a £100,000 Design Competition

Michael FloodJuly 15, 2019
Read More

CAR Issues November Licence Round Timetable

Neil SteedmanJuly 15, 2019
Read More

Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors

Michael FloodJuly 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland