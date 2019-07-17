Irish Ferries Family Holidays to Alton Towers & CBeebies Land

Irish Ferries has a deal for families looking for fun and adventure in the UK’s biggest theme park. Valid until 16 August, the deal includes return car ferry crossing from Dublin to Holyhead, two-day park passes to Alton Towers Resort & CBeebies Land and a three-night stay in the Tillington Hall Hotel, from €595 for a family of four.

A two and a half drive from Holyhead, Alton Towers has 12 themed areas that contain 40 different rides or attractions. Designed for young families, CBeebies Land is located within Alton Towers and has 14 rides and attractions including the Teletubbies Big Band Live Show and the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride.



The three nights in the 3-star Tillington Hall Hotel includes sharing a family room for two adults and two children 11 years and under, with breakfast.