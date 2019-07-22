News

Irish Ferries Family Summer Discounts to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

Irish Ferries Family Summer Discounts to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

Irish Ferries has a deal, valid until 16 August, of €849 for a family of four to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, including return car ferry crossings, three nights hotel, and two-day park passes.

The accommodation is in the 4-star Grange Bracknell Hotel, with a family room shared by two adults and two children, 11 years and under, with breakfast included.

With over 55 rides and attractions, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is ideal for a family summer adventure and guarantees to keep the children entertained as they fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, ride the thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet, join LEGO divers on a magical underwater adventure on Atlantis Submarine Voyage, or enjoy the LEGO Star Wars Miniland Model Display.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

KLM’s First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Michael FloodJuly 22, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Installs Automatic Aircraft Parking System

Michael FloodJuly 22, 2019
Read More

Emirates ‘Scores a Try’ with New Dubai Rugby Sevens A380 Livery

Michael FloodJuly 22, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Reveals New Allure of the Seas Features

Neil SteedmanJuly 22, 2019
Read More

British Airways and Lufthansa Suspend Flights to Cairo

Michael FloodJuly 21, 2019
Read More

Barry Hammond Wins Trip to Thailand

Michael FloodJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport’s First Responders Programme Saves 28 Lives

Michael FloodJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Visit California Summer Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJuly 18, 2019
Read More

A Visit to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways

Ian BloomfieldJuly 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland