Irish Ferries Family Summer Discounts to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort

Irish Ferries has a deal, valid until 16 August, of €849 for a family of four to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, including return car ferry crossings, three nights hotel, and two-day park passes.

The accommodation is in the 4-star Grange Bracknell Hotel, with a family room shared by two adults and two children, 11 years and under, with breakfast included.

With over 55 rides and attractions, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is ideal for a family summer adventure and guarantees to keep the children entertained as they fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, ride the thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet, join LEGO divers on a magical underwater adventure on Atlantis Submarine Voyage, or enjoy the LEGO Star Wars Miniland Model Display.