Irish Ferries Has Weekend Flash Sale

Irish Ferries is having a weekend flash sale offering a 25% discount off all travel between Ireland and the UK on bookings made from this evening (Friday 1st March 2019) until midnight next Tuesday (5th March).

 

Whether you’re planning a city break, a summer holiday or even a quick getaway, the discount offers people the perfect reason to plan a trip to Wales or across the UK for 2019.

 

The reduced fare is applicable on all Irish Sea sailings from the 3 March right through to 18 December 2019 inclusive. This includes the summer services of the Dublin Swift fast craft, speeding across to the Irish Sea in just over 2 hours.

 

This means that unlike other travel deals, weekends, bank holidays and peak summer periods are all included in the deal!

 

The 25% discount applies to motorist fares, caravans and motorhomes, as well as motorbikes. And Club Class and cabins are also reduced by 25%. This week-end only.

 

 

