Irish Ferries Floats Double Haven Holiday Deal

Irish Ferries has announced details of a holiday double deal at a selection of popular UK Haven resorts this summer.

First up is a seven-nights break for up to six people sharing a two-bedroom deluxe holiday home at the all-action park of Presthaven Sands in North Wales or Cala Gran near Blackpool from €903. The price includes return car ferry crossing and is valid for bookings made by 31st March 2018. Families staying between 1st and 18th June enjoy the added bonus of getting their fourth or seventh night free.

A second offer sees potential savings of up to €362 on bookings made before 3rd April 2018 at a choice of Presthaven Sands, Hafan y Mor, Cala Gran or Marton Mere resorts. Along with evening entertainment aimed at ensuring happy children mean happy parents, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including outdoor and heated indoor pools, children’s paddling pools, go karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts.