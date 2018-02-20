News

Irish Ferries Floats Double Haven Holiday Deal

Irish Ferries Floats Double Haven Holiday Deal

Irish Ferries has announced details of a holiday double deal at a selection of popular UK Haven resorts this summer.

First up is a seven-nights break for up to six people sharing a two-bedroom deluxe holiday home at the all-action park of Presthaven Sands in North Wales or Cala Gran near Blackpool from €903. The price includes return car ferry crossing and is valid for bookings made by 31st March 2018. Families staying between 1st and 18th June enjoy the added bonus of getting their fourth or seventh night free.

A second offer sees potential savings of up to €362 on bookings made before 3rd April 2018 at a choice of Presthaven Sands, Hafan y Mor, Cala Gran or Marton Mere resorts. Along with evening entertainment aimed at ensuring happy children mean happy parents, each park offers activities to suit all the family, including outdoor and heated indoor pools, children’s paddling pools, go karting, bike hire, 10-pin bowling, pitch & putt, and tennis courts.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_3924-001

Get Ready for Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
IMG_3941

Incredible India Seminar Comes to Dublin

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 20th February 2018

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

Irish Travel Trade Experiencing Increase in Fraud Activity

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
Louise Daly, Adrienne Byrne and Caitriona Fleming, Cassidy Travel, Liffey Street, Dublin

Flexible Autos February Car Hire Sales for UK and USA

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
Boston Harborfest 2018 1

Celebrate 4th July in Cradle of American Independence: Boston Harborfest 2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE Cork Airport has named the Shine Centre for Autism as its Charity of the Year for 2018. Pictured at the announcement at Cork Airport were brothers Harry (6) and Ryan (9) O’Connell from Carrigaline, along with Laura Crowley, Manager of Educational Support Services, Shine and Eamon O'Donovan, The Loop Retail Operations Manager, Cork Airport Also included are Kathryn O'Dwyer (left) and Kathleen Walshe, Cork Airport Communications Dept (right). Along with fundraising events throughout the year, Cork Airport has Shine donation boxes located throughout the terminal and The Loop Shop. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Shine Centre for Autism is Cork Airport Charity of the Year 2018

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2018
Read More
IMG_4599

Insight Vacations/Luxury Gold Highlight Authentic Dining Experiences

Ian BloomfieldFebruary 15, 2018
Read More
Sunway Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day from Sunway

Michael FloodFebruary 15, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland