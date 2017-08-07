Irish Ferries floats Irish Sea sale

Motorists seeking Summer savings on fares to Britain will be buoyed by the recent price promotion from Irish Ferries that sees 20% reductions on Irish Sea sailings from August 7th to December 15th next.

Valid on new reservations made before August 15th, the offer applies to all fast ferry and cruise ferry sailings on the Company’s Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Pembroke routes, excluding the 11:50 & 14:30 Swift sailings in July and August.

Introducing the offer a month ahead of their Autumn sailing season, Irish Ferries head of passenger sales, Dermot Merrigan says the sale is ‘intended to offer extra value to families who still have holidays to take before the schools go back.’

Coupled with a choice of up to 16 daily crossings between Ireland and Britain, on board comforts sailing with Irish Ferries include Club Class facilities, free WiFi, priority check-in, no baggage restrictions and a selection of restaurants, lounges, cinemas and shopping amenities.