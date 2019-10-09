News

Irish Ferries Halloween €724 Family Deal to Legoland

Irish Ferries Halloween €724 Family Deal to Legoland

With autumn in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, Irish Ferries has announced an offer on travel to Legoland for the family.

From 17 October, Legoland has some great ‘brick or treat’ Halloween activities, including the Creepy Cobweb Castle, Monster Rocker’s Dance Party, the return of the Brick or Treat trail, costume competition, and the new Haunted House Monster Party Ride.

With over 55 rides and attractions, there is something for the entire family.

From €724 for a family of four, the offer includes three nights in the 4-star Grange Bracknell Hotel, with a sharing room for two adults and two children who are 11 years or under.

You will also get two-day park passes to Legoland for two adults and two children and a return car ferry journey.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Arrow Tours to Appoint Leisure Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanOctober 9, 2019
Read More

Going for Gold – Travel Counsellors Celebrate ‘Gold’ Status in Mauritius

Neil SteedmanOctober 9, 2019
Read More

Four Agencies Nominated for Connacht Travel Agency of the Year

Neil SteedmanOctober 8, 2019
Read More

China Southern Airlines Hosts Top Agents in Dublin

Michael FloodOctober 8, 2019
Read More

Bilbao-Bizkaia Promotes to Travel Trade in Dublin

Michael FloodOctober 8, 2019
Read More

Topflight Launches 2020 Ski and Snowboard Programme

Ian BloomfieldOctober 8, 2019
Read More

David Speakman Makes ‘Significant’ Investment in Inspiretec

Neil SteedmanOctober 8, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Launches Summer 2020 to France with 10% Off Bookings

Michael FloodOctober 8, 2019
Read More

Nick Faldo Offers Chance to ‘Live Like a Legend’ at Laguna Lang Co

Neil SteedmanOctober 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland