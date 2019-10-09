Irish Ferries Halloween €724 Family Deal to Legoland

With autumn in full swing and Halloween just around the corner, Irish Ferries has announced an offer on travel to Legoland for the family.

From 17 October, Legoland has some great ‘brick or treat’ Halloween activities, including the Creepy Cobweb Castle, Monster Rocker’s Dance Party, the return of the Brick or Treat trail, costume competition, and the new Haunted House Monster Party Ride.

With over 55 rides and attractions, there is something for the entire family.

From €724 for a family of four, the offer includes three nights in the 4-star Grange Bracknell Hotel, with a sharing room for two adults and two children who are 11 years or under.

You will also get two-day park passes to Legoland for two adults and two children and a return car ferry journey.