Irish Ferries has a safer way to travel

This summer, Irish Ferries continues to sail as normal and is providing customers with a safer way to travel. As people begin to consider their summer plans and the option of travelling again, Irish Ferries has implemented new onboard safety measures to welcome passengers when the time is right.

Following twelve weeks of lockdown, many are longing for a summer holiday – whether to reunite with loved ones, escape for a relaxing break, take in the fresh air or plan a road trip back to somewhere familiar. Ireland is an attractive and accessible option, and Irish Ferries can get you there safely and comfortably.

As Ireland’s leading ferry operator, Irish Ferries has continued to run its sailing schedule throughout lockdown, (for essential travel purposes) and is reassuring leisure travellers that ferry travel is a safe option when international travel can resume once again.

Wide open space on board Ulysses

Irish Ferries provides an already unique experience that is vastly different to air travel; the in-car check-in experience can be enjoyed from the comfort of passengers’ own vehicles and there is ample space on board the ships to easily maintain easy social distancing. Travelling on sea, passengers can breathe in the open fresh air.

The benefits of ferry travel include:

Enjoy fresh air: Breathe in clean fresh sea air on our open decks. All ventilation and air conditioning systems use 100% fresh air, meaning no air is re-circulated.

Sail in Space: Ample space in communal passenger areas makes for easy social distancing, so travellers can stay close to family and friends while remaining apart from others.

Private cabin accommodation: The option of private cabins makes for a more relaxing travel experience, with lounge areas and family bedrooms. All cabins include free movies on demand and fresh air ventilation.

Private cabins on board WB Yeats

Irish Ferries has outlined additional on-board health and safety measures to ensure travellers are kept safe when crossing the Irish Sea this summer and beyond. These include:

In-car check in with staggered boarding and disembarkation processes to limit contact with staff and to maintain social distancing

All crew will wear masks and visors, and plexiglass has been introduced at counters to protect both passengers and staff

Wide availability of hand sanitisers for passenger use and new technology has been introduced to fog cabins on departure

Increased frequency of deep on-board cleaning services, focusing on frequent touchpoints

A spokesperson for Irish Ferries said: “The safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority, and it is our job to do everything that we possibly can to make sure our valued customers are completely confident when choosing to travel with Irish Ferries.

“Once restrictions are lifted, we know there is going to be a strong desire to get out and about – many will wish to reunite with their families, take short breaks away, or simply to escape their homes to experience the great outdoors.”

“Travel to France and the UK by car is the perfect option for families and couples, providing both privacy and comfort, as well as the flexibility and freedom to discover all that these destinations have to offer at leisure. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard.”

Serving routes between Holyhead and Dublin, and Pembroke and Rosslare on up to 16 sailings per day, Irish Ferries offers a modern ferry experience combined with authentic Irish hospitality and charm, and that’s one thing that’s not going to change any time soon.

To find out more about the safest way to get away, when the time is right, visit www.irishferries.com.