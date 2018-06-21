News

Irish Ferries Has Re-Accommodated 75% of WB Yeats Passengers

By yesterday lunchtime, Wednesday 20th June 2018, 75% of the 5,746 bookings affected by the cancellation of WB Yeats sailings on the Dublin-Cherbourg route had been re-accommodated by Irish Ferries. Of these, 87% have chosen to travel on alternate sailings to France with Irish Ferries, while 11% have chosen to cancel and accept a full refund, while the remaining 2% have chosen to travel by land-bridge through the UK.

Dedicated teams continue to be in contact with customers affected by this disruption, as a result of the advised late delivery of the WB Yeats by the German shipyard.

A statement said: “Given the extraordinary circumstances behind these cancellations, which are outside of the company’s control, Irish Ferries is committed to assisting passengers in making alternative travel arrangements to France as best it can. Irish Ferries again apologises for the inconvenience caused to passengers booked on these sailings.”

