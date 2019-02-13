News

Irish Ferries Invests €4 Million in Ulysses Upgrade

The MV Ulysses, the main Irish Ferries freight and tourism vessel on the Dublin to Holyhead route, returned to Dublin on Wednesday 13th February following an extensive dry dock investment at Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside.

The four-week upgrade was undertaken to complete refurbishment and maintenance work and sees the Ulysses return to service looking like new, having had new propellers, new rudder components, a full refurbishment of her stern thruster and other underwater works. Investment didn’t stop there, with engine overhauls and vehicle deck painting programmes. Birkenhead-based shipyard and engineering service company Cammell Laird was chosen for the MV Ulysses dry dock refurbishment due to its extensive expertise and a strong track record with this vessel.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, Irish Ferries, said: “This is a significant investment in the Ulysses, which we know is a much-loved ship for both freight and tourism traffic. We are delighted to see her return to service to continue to provide the comfort and reliability that our customers expect from the Irish Ferries fleet.

“Irish Ferries is the leading ferry operator in Ireland, providing important daily and weekly links to and from Ireland for tourism and freight travelling between Ireland and the UK and Ireland and the continent. Our fleet of six ships, three of which service the busy Dublin to Holyhead route, offer the opportunity to travel with your car and as much luggage as you need. Once onboard, our passengers can relax and unwind in a cabin or lounge, pay a visit to the cinema, or enjoy a meal in one of our restaurants.”

