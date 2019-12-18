Irish Ferries is Again Voted Best Ferry Company

Irish Ferries was voted Best Ferry Company for the 13th consecutive year at the 2019 ITTN Awards held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on 22nd November.

Siofra McMahon, Irish Ferries, said: “To be voted as ‘Best Ferry Company’ by our trade friends once again is an incredibly proud achievement for us all at Irish Ferries. We are absolutely delighted with the award and the buzz of being announced this year meant so much to us all.

“It is particularly rewarding to know that our long-standing relationship with our partners in the travel industry remains as special as ever. Your ongoing appreciation and support is such an inspiration to us and will drive us on to deliver the service you both expect and deserve, in what is a very exciting year ahead for Irish Ferries. A humble and gracious thanks to everyone for their loyal support.”

On October Irish Ferries was also again voted ‘Best Ferry or Fixed Link Operator’ at the 2019 Group Leisure & Travel Awards. Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries, said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our fleet and constantly measure the high levels of service offered by all staff – in our offices and onboard our ships.

“Irish Ferries’ popularity with group operators is based on our reliability and value, as well as the first-class facilities offered to coach drivers, the support given to elderly and less mobile passengers, and, of course, extra services such as real-time sailing updates via our mobile-friendly website and ship-wide Wi-Fi.

“This is a very exciting time for Irish Ferries having taken delivery of the W.B. Yeats at the start of this year, which has already won several awards and is raising ferry travel to a new level of luxury. Passengers travelling between Ireland and Britain this winter have the opportunity to experience this superb cruise ferry for themselves, before she returns to her summer sailing schedule between Ireland and France.”