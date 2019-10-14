Irish Ferries is ‘Best Ferry or Fixed Link Operator’ for Coach and Group Travel

Irish Ferries has once again been voted ‘Best Ferry or Fixed Link Operator’ at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2019 held in Milton Keynes on 9 October.

Above are Tim Fleming, Arena Travel, Sponsor; Ann Pye and Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries; and celebrity presenter Martin Bayfield, former England rugby player, now actor and sports pundit.

Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries’ dedicated Coach and Groups Manager, is well-known across the travel industry and, on collecting the award, said: “Everyone at Irish Ferries is so thrilled with our ‘Best Ferry Operator’ award. We pride ourselves on the quality of our fleet and constantly measure the high levels of service offered by all staff – in our offices and onboard our ships – and we are so grateful to have this recognised by all the Group Leisure readers who voted for us. Many, many thanks from all of us to all of you.”

The ferry company’s Groups department provides support to hundreds of group organisers every year, both during and after the planning process for trips to Ireland.

“Irish Ferries’ popularity with group operators is based on our reliability and value, as well as the first-class facilities offered to coach drivers, the support given to elderly and less mobile passengers and, of course, extra services such as real-time sailing updates via our mobile-friendly website and ship-wide Wi-Fi.

“This is a very exciting time for Irish Ferries, having taken delivery of the W.B. Yeats at the start of this year, which has already won several awards and is raising ferry travel to a new level of luxury. Groups travelling this winter have the opportunity to experience this superb cruise ferry for themselves, before she returns to her summer sailing schedule between Ireland and France.”